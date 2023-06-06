Police arrest suspect in Old Town shooting where Wichita 19-year-old mother died

Wichita police arrested 19-year-old La’Niha Banks in the fatal shooting of a young mother last month in Old Town, Wichita police spokesman Juan Rebolledo said.

Banks faces charges of one count of felony murder, two counts of criminal discharge into an occupied vehicle, one of count of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault stemming from shooting that killed 19-year-old La’Tionna Johnson of Wichita, Rebolledo said in a news release.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on May 20 near the intersection of First and Washington streets. Officers responded to a shooting call and found Johnson who had been shot twice in her neck and shoulder, police previously said.

Johnson, a mother of a 6-month-old girl, underwent surgery after the shooting and was put on life support. She died five days later, early in the morning of May 26 surrounded by her friends and family.

Detectives learned the shooting happened after Johnson broke up a fight between a friend of hers and Banks. When Johnson and her friend got in the car and attempted to leave, Banks began shooting into the vehicle they were in, Rebolledo said.

Johnson worked as a certified nursing assistant to help pay for insurance and make ends meet around the house. She also provided for her sisters, according to previous Eagle reporting.

Besides caring for her little girl, Johnson was looking forward to going to college.

“She fought for me, she pushed for me,” Johnson’s mother, Naceea Johnson, said. “And she did the same thing for her sister’s.”

Banks was booked into Sedgwick County Jail Tuesday afternoon and her bond is set at $500,000, online jail records show.