Police arrest suspect in pair of Huber Heights bank robberies

Huber Heights Police have arrested a man suspected in a pair of Key Bank robberies.

Detectives arrested Domkniqe Stone after physical evidence came back from the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab linking him to a robbery on January 18, a Huber Heights Police spokesperson said.

Stone was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning without incident.

Detectives learned he was also responsible for the second robbery on February 22, according to the investigation.

Stone has been charged with one count of Robbery and another count of Aggravated Robbery.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $500,000 bond.