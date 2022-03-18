Police arrest suspect in Pullman cold case

Mar. 18—The Pullman Police Department used DNA evidence to arrest a 47-year-old man Thursday on charges related to a series of home invasions and sexual assaults reported in 2003 and 2004.

At Pullman's request, the Spokane Police Department arrested Kenneth Downing, of Elk, Wash., in Spokane. He was booked into Whitman County Jail. His charges include four counts of first-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.

According to a Pullman Police Department news release, the cold case arrest was made possible with DNA matches from evidence collected at the time the crimes occurred.

Police used forensic genetic genealogy, a type of testing made possible with funding from the Washington State Attorney General's Office. Police found a link between Downing and the DNA evidence collected in the 2003 and 2004 cases.

In a statement, Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said there were three victims.

One Pullman woman reported a burglary and being raped in her home in November 2003. Two Pullman women reported a burglary in their home in March 2004. During that incident, one of the women was raped and the other was assaulted. No suspect was identified at the time.

Pullman Police Sgt. Aaron Breshears said the victims have been notified of Downing's arrest.

"We're very excited to bring closure to the victims," he said.

Downing will make his first court appearance at 9 a.m. today.