Police arrest suspect in Sabattus fatal hit and run

Sep. 20—SABATTUS — Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that killed a 28-year-old woman walking Sunday on Bowdoinham Road.

Sabattus Police Officer Michael Cote responded to a report at 5:18 p.m. Sunday of a woman hit by a vehicle. He administered first aid until Sabattus Fire & Rescue staff arrived. United Ambulance Service medical personnel pronounced her deceased. Police identified her Monday as Renata Schalk.

Police located a black, late model Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab pickup truck with chrome rims in Lewiston on Monday morning.

The truck police were seeking was last seen leaving the scene of the crash westbound toward Middle Road Sunday. An image of it was captured on home security footage. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, according to police.

"Due to the evolving nature of this investigation, I cannot make any further comments at this time," Acting Police Chief Daniel Davies wrote in a media statement Monday. He said the case has been turned over to the Androscoggin County District Attorney's Office.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Maine State Police assisted. The State Police is handling the crash reconstruction.

According to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, this is the 14th pedestrian fatality in Maine this year. Twelve pedestrians were killed on Maine roadways in all of 2020.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact Sgt. Michael Chaine with the Sabattus Police Department at or 207-375-6952.