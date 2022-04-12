Scottsdale Police Department

Scottsdale police arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing another man on Saturday.

Officials say police were called to a Circle K gas station near Indian School Road and 68th Street where they found a man with numerous lacerations across his face and neck.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital for surgery.

According to court documents, police reviewed surveillance footage they say showed a Dodge Ram truck pulling into an alleyway before stopping abruptly and later continuing eastbound. Footage then shows the stabbing victim walking toward the Circle K’s entrance before collapsing outside.

Detectives tracked the victim’s cell phone, which wasn’t with him, and found it was near Interstate 10 and Watson Drive in Buckeye. Arriving officers found a truck matching the one on the surveillance footage and noticed a man slumped over in the driver seat, court documents state.

The man, later identified as James Weiss, told police that someone had tried to kill him the previous night and had a cut on his right hand. Court documents say Weiss told police he took the truck from the man who tried to kill him, but refused to answer other questions and ultimately requested an attorney.

Police took Weiss to a hospital for minor injuries before arresting and booking him into Maricopa County Jail on one count of attempted murder and various felony drug charges.

Weiss is being held on a $500,000 bond and his next scheduled court hearing is on Friday.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police arrest suspect in Scottsdale stabbing