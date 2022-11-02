Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Brooklyn man

A suspect has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn man last year, police said Tuesday.

Shabazz Johnson, 28, was nabbed and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the April 1, 2021 slaying of Eion Thom.

Thom, 41, was fatally shot in the back during an argument on Albemarle Rd. near Flatbush Ave. in Flatbush last year, cops said.

He lived about a half mile from the site of his slaying.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he died, police said.

Johnson’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending late Tuesday night.