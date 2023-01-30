Police arrest suspect in shooting near food truck in Oregon District

A Trotwood man accused of shooting another man outside of a food truck in the Oregon District has been taken into custody.

Tyshaun Wilson, 30, was located and arrested Monday afternoon, Dayton Police announced.

Wilson was previously charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to court records filed in Dayton Municipal Court earlier this month.

Dayton police previously names Wilson a suspect in the shooting that happened on Jan. 14 around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East Fifth Street/

The victim told police that a man, later identified as Wilson, cut in front of other people in line for a food truck.

“Some people say something to him about cutting line, he then leaves, and the folks think its over,” Maj. Brian Johns told News Center 7 on Tuesday.

After an argument with some people in line, Wilson left the scene. He came back shortly after that and fired five or six shots at patrons waiting in line, hitting one man in the calf, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The victim, Michael Shields, told News Center 7 that he ran away on foot and in pain after shots were fired.

“I’ve got bullet holes through my leg,” Shields told News Center 7, stating that he has some nerve damage in his foot and ankle.

Wilson ran from the scene before driving in off.

Police used technology from one of the businesses in the Oregon District that logs identifiers from ID cards and Driver’s Licenses to help identify Wilson. His ID had been scanned and was seen in video wearing the same outfit described by witnesses, according to court records.

Online jail records indicate that Wilson is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dayton Police at (937) 333-1232. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.