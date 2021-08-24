Police arrest suspect in shooting at state Capitol

State police arrested a Southington man Tuesday on charges he fired multiple shots into the state Capitol in Hartford on Memorial Day weekend.

Floyd Gollnick, 74, already was being held on charges from similar incidents in Southington and Bristol. No one was hurt in those shootings, or on May 30 in Hartford, when Gollnick fired multiple rounds at the Capitol from the driver’s seat of his vehicle parked on Capitol Avenue, police said.

An electrician discovered bullet holes the next day. On the building’s south side, one round hit an outdoor chandelier light and two others hit a transom window, according to an arrest warrant.

Video surveillance showed Gollnick’s pickup truck stopped in front of the Capitol for about 1 minute at about 1:10 p.m. on May 30, a Sunday, the warrant said. ShotSpotter recorded six possible gunshots fired in the area at the same time, police said.

Gollnick was arrested by warrant Tuesday and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. The warrant does not include any details about a motive in the shooting.

On the night of May 30, he was arrested on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown after a police chase through several towns. Officers seized a .22-caliber rifle from the front passenger seat of Gollnick’s car, police have said. He was arraigned at an area hospital where he had been undergoing psychiatric evaluation, authorities said.

Police say he is responsible for shootings at 70 Meriden Ave. in Southington, offices for Hartford HealthCare; homes at 2344 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike and 376 North Star Drive in Southington; the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 750 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington; Polumbo’s Service Center at 828 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington; and homes at 156 School St. and 216 Flanders Road in Bristol. Police have said all the locations have some connection to Gollnick.

