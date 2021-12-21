Police arrest suspect in Southwest Albuquerque homicide

Dec. 21—Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a man Sunday evening who reportedly owed him money.

Miguel Angel Gomez, 29, is charged with murder. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. His girlfriend declined to comment and it's unclear who his attorney will be.

Around 6:15 p.m., detectives were called to the 400 block of 60th SW, near Coors and Central, because a man — Jesse Castellano, 29, — had been pushed from a vehicle and was lying dead in the road with a gunshot wound to his head. Witnesses said the suspect was possibly in a tan Chevy Tahoe.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, detectives talked to Castellano's brother-in-law, who said he had been looking for Castellano because he wanted to beat him up. The two men met up and Castellano told his brother-in-law that he was going to meet someone else, so they walked that way together.

That's when a gold SUV pulled up alongside them and the driver began talking to Castellano, according to the complaint.

The brother-in-law said he saw Jesse either get pulled or jump into the SUV and the vehicle sped north. He said he heard a gunshot and then Castellano "fell out of the vehicle onto the street as the car fled east ..."

A couple who lived nearby said that Castellano would sleep in his Ford Crown Victoria in front of their house. They said they had been close to Castellano's father and wanted to help him.

Meanwhile, both Gomez's girlfriend and mother called police saying he had been involved in a shooting, according to the complaint.

Gomez's girlfriend told detectives he arrived at her house, covered in blood, carrying a handgun and said that he had "defended himself from a male on 60th." Then he left. She told detectives they had been separated because Gomez was showing signs of using drugs, but she knew he had been looking for a man who had "stopped paying him for a Crown Victoria he had sold that man."

Gomez's mother also called 911 and said her son had been involved in a fight that involved a gun. Officers were dispatched to her home and took Gomez into custody. Officers could see blood on the steering wheel and the driver's side door, according to the complaint.