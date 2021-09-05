Police arrest suspect in Spokane Valley shooting on first-degree murder warrant

Sep. 4—Police on Saturday arrested the primary suspect in a Spokane Valley shooting August 26.

A caller reported that Sabrina M. Heaton was sitting in his vehicle in a Spokane Valley parking lot. Police found Heaton with the information given, and arrested her without incident.

Police suspect Heaton of shooting an unidentified male on August 26 after a dispute over a vehicle, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department press release. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of N. Best in Spokane Valley.

The victim had life-threatening injuries after the shooting, but was in the hospital in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Heaton was booked into the Spokane County Jail on the attempted murder first-degree warrant, with her bond set at $1 million.