Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of man on Metro Red Line
A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old passenger without provocation aboard a Metro B (Red) Line train in downtown Los Angeles was in custody, authorities said Sunday.
A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old passenger without provocation aboard a Metro B (Red) Line train in downtown Los Angeles was in custody, authorities said Sunday.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Like many of us, iRobot has a long-standing love-hate relationship with the mop. The first Scooba system became widely available in 2010. Ultimately, however, mopping up and filling a tank with dirty water proved inefficient, and the line was eventually phased out.
Perfios, an Indian fintech that provides real-time credit underwriting solutions to banks and non-banking financial institutions, has raised $229 million in a new funding round as it looks deepen its expansion in North America and Europe. The 15-year-old startup's Series D funding was led by Indian private equity firm Kedaara Capital. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, which also counts Warburg Pincus and Bessemer Venture Partners among its backers, has raised $384 million in primary and secondary transactions to date, according to Tracxn.
Coinbase plans to cease all exchange services for users in India, it has warned some customers in email, over a year after the company's debut in the South Asian market faced regulatory challenges. The global crypto exchange is warning customers that it will be discontinuing services for them after September 25 and advising them to withdraw any funds they have in their accounts. Coinbase, which is also an investor in top Indian crypto exchanges CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber, has additionally disabled users in India from signing up to its exchange, prompting them to download the wallet, Coinbase Wallet, instead.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Michael Irvin was pulled from the NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage earlier this year after a Marriott hotel employee accused him of misconduct.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Daryl Dixon returns tonight. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half the 2022 season with other knee ailments.
Recent market gains can be attributed to the outlook for earnings growth. And some of that expected earnings growth can be attributed to what’s arguably the most unexpected development in the corporate world over the past two years: The resilience of profit margins.
No. 1 bestselling cookware set for nearly 50% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
If you love camping and own a pickup truck, consider using your truck bed to sleep. A truck bed tent can be added to give you a comfortable place to sleep.
In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya to become the new champion. The unpredictability of MMA is a major reason for its popularity.
Mel Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension in 2021.