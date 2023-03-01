Police arrest suspect in a string of commercial burglaries in Portland

Feb. 28—Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a string of commercial burglaries in Portland over nine days earlier this month.

Jesse Keene Howard, who police said is a transient, was taken into custody Monday night by South Portland police. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Portland police spokesman Brad Nadeau said Howard is a suspect in a string of burglaries at several downtown businesses from Feb. 18-26.

Portland police did not provide the names or addresses of the businesses burglarized, but Howard was found in possession of a number of items stolen during the break-ins when he was arrested. He also had an undisclosed amount of money.

The department's media logs show that officers investigated several reported burglaries during that timeframe on Exchange Street, Canal Plaza, Free Street and Congress Street.

Howard has been charged with four counts of burglary, six counts of theft, and two counts of criminal trespassing. Nadeau said the department will not release additional information because the investigation is ongoing.