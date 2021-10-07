Police arrest suspect after trooper shot, injured

Oct. 7—FINDLAY — A man wanted in the shooting late Wednesday of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on I-75 in Hancock County has been arrested.

The circumstances of authorities' apprehension early Thursday afternoon of Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, were not immediately disclosed, but authorities said no one was injured.

Mr. Hathorn was wanted for shooting a state trooper who had pulled over an SUV near Findlay for speeding on the freeway about 11:05 p.m. The black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban was found about three hours later behind a business on County Road 140, near Liberty Township Road 89 just west of Findlay.

Trooper Josef M. Brobst suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the highway patrol. He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital In Findlay, while his service weapon was in the state patrol's possession.

Officials said the trooper made the traffic stop between the County Road 99 and U.S. 224 interchanges. A struggle ensued over Trooper Brobst's service weapon that resulted in the trooper suffering a gunshot wound, the patrol said. Mr. Hathorn then fled the scene.

The Findlay school district was closed for the day because of the ensuing manhunt and Owens Community College canceled classes about 9:30 a.m. because of what was described as "a dangerous community situation."

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Findlay police.

