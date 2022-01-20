Police arrest suspect in Waianae fatal shooting

Jan. 20—The Honolulu Police Department on Tuesday arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in Waianae.

George Ferreira IV was taken into custody for suspicion of second-degree murder of Jonah Ongory. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

On May 24, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots near Paakea and Hakimo roads in Waianae. A male, later identified as Ongory, was found lifeless on the roadway, the victim of fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be sent through or the P3 Tips app