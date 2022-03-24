Police arrest suspect wanted in connection with deadly NYE triple shooting in Homewood

A man wanted in connection with the deadly triple shooting on New Years Eve in Homewood was taken into custody Thursday, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Ronald Steve was arrested in McKeesport by the ATF, US Marshals Western PA Fugitive Task Force, Pittsburgh Police and McKeesport Police.

Man wanted in connection with deadly NYE triple shooting in Pittsburgh

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for Steave back in January, in connection with the shooting deaths of Nandi Fitzgerald, Tatiana Hill, both 28, and 12-year-old Denzel Nowlin. The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Hamilton Ave. in the city’s Homewood neighborhood.

