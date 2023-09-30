Police arrest suspect in Woodland shooting incident after hours-long standoff

Woodland police arrested a man suspected of discharging a gun in a residential neighborhood Friday night, surrounding a house on Beamer Street and waiting hours for him to surrender.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

In a written statement, the Woodland Police Department said that someone contacted police at 9:19 p.m. Friday and said that a man wearing a bright orange shirt fired a gun during an argument. Police responded to the 900 block of Beamer Street, a stretch of road filled with single-story homes.

When officers arrived, they saw a man wearing a bright orange shirt enter a home on the tree-lined street in the north part of the city. Police established a perimeter around the home and told the man to surrender.

He did not surrender immediately. Police called on the Yolo County Regional SWAT team to help detain the man they believed was armed. Hours later, at 2:30 a.m., two men — one of them the suspected shooter — emerged from the home. Police arrested the man in the orange shirt.

Investigators said they recovered a .40 caliber handgun near the residence along with several spent shell casings.

The man, identified as a 59-year-old Woodland resident, was booked on charges related to firing a gun, resisting and delaying police officers and being a felon in possession of a firearm.