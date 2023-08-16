Police arrest suspected crack dealer again for threats

Aug. 16—Shannette Blackwell suspected "a rat" told police she sold crack cocaine.

Dunmore police arrested her for selling crack earlier this month and think she got angry.

Police say she threatened to get even with someone she believes helped them get her.

They charged Blackwell on Monday with intimidation of a witness or victim, retaliation against a witness or victim and harassment. Police did not identify the victim of the threats. Blackwell is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 10:45 a.m.

In an Aug. 1 sting, police had a confidential informant use marked bills to buy crack cocaine from Blackwell at her Harrison Street home, according to an affidavit written by Officer Stephon Burgette. Police used the buy to obtain a warrant to search the home.

They raided the home and found several "baggies containing suspected crack cocaine in the toilet which Shannette attempted to flush/destroy," Burgette wrote. They also found the marked bills and other currency in "a pink bookbag."

They charged Blackwell with unlawful delivery and possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a cellphone, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

On Monday, Burgette received a call from "an individual regarding a previous narcotics sale" on Aug. 1, according to his affidavit.

The individual told him Blackwell called the individual "a rat" and warned if the case goes to trial she would "let everyone know."

Blackwell also said the individual's "house will be shot up and car vandalized" if the individual testifies against her, Burgette wrote. Not contacting "anyone involved in her case" was a condition of Blackwell's bail on the drug charges.

