Police arrest suspected gang members after gun, drugs found during Merced traffic stop

Two people were arrested during a Merced traffic stop after a firearm and narcotics were found during a search, according to authorities.

A Merced police officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a silver Nissan observed driving north on North Parsons Avenue on Thursday, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

During the stop, the officer made contact with three occupants inside the vehicle. Police said one of the occupants, identified as 18-year-old Jalyl Slatton, was on probation.

During a probation search, the officer reported finding a 9mm Ruger firearm, according to the release.

Authorities said the officer also located marijuana in possession for sale. According to the release, one of the vehicles occupants, identified as 23-year-old Luis Martinez, admitted to owning the marijuana.

Police said both Slatton and Martinez are documented gang members and the two were arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of firearm, narcotics and gang related charges.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Lopez at 209-385-4725. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.