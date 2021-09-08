Police arrest suspects in 2 unrelated robberies in Chinatown

Sep. 8—Honolulu police arrested two people in connection with two separate robbery cases in Chinatown Sunday.

The first alleged robbery occurred in the 1100 block of Maunakea Street.

Police said a 60-year-old woman snatched a cell phone out of the hand of a 46-year-old woman at about 3 :20 p.m. When the victim tried to stop the woman from leaving the scene with her phone, the suspect allegedly punched the victim twice on the head.

The alleged assailant fled on foot. Soon after, officers located the suspect and arrested her on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Three hours later, another robbery occurred near the intersection of Maunakea and North Beretania streets.

Police said two male suspects used physical force to take unspecified personal property from a 47-year-old man at about 6 :30 p.m.

Officers arrested one of the suspects, 37, of no local address, just before 7 :20 p.m. for investigation of second-degree robbery. The other suspect remains at-large.

Police said the victim sustained abrasions and bruises to his leg and face.