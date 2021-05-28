Police Arrest Suspects in 3 Separate Robberies of Elderly Asians on Same Day in SF

Authorities arrested three suspects connected to three separate robberies against elderly Asian people on the same day in San Francisco, the SFPD announced on Thursday.



The first incident: The SFPD responded to a call for an attempted robbery against a 68-year-old Asian man at a bus stop at Geary Boulevard and Fillmore Street in Japantown on May 14, according to CBS San Francisco.



The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his watch. Police said the victim was forced to the ground as the gunman attempted to take his property.

The assailant eventually let the man go and immediately fled the scene.

Authorities identified the suspect as Pete Vines, 24, on May 21. He was arrested at 8:30 a.m. for "attempted robbery, elder abuse, and using a weapon during an attempted felony."



The second arrest: Authorities responded to a call of a robbery at Hickory and Gough Streets about half an hour later that same day.



The suspect, Christopher Nadon, 40, assaulted an 83-year-old Asian woman while attempting to take her purse.

A good Samaritan saw the incident and chased Nadon on foot as he tried to flee the scene. Another good Samaritan came to help on Linden Street by pushing the suspect to the ground, NBC Bay Area reported.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the local hospital for treatment, KCBS Radio reported.

Nadon is now facing "attempted robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse, kidnapping, and assault and battery" charges.



Third suspect: The third incident happened around 12:30 p.m. when patrol officers saw a man being chased by another man along the 500 block of Market St.



The police ordered the man being chased to stop. Instead, the man dropped a tote bag and a cellphone and began to advance at the officers.

He was then forced to the ground, and the man chasing him told the officers he saw the suspect, identified as Ryan Preston, 31, steal the phone and the bag from a 65-year-old Asian woman at Sansome and Sutter Streets.

Preston was arrested and charged with "robbery, elder abuse, and possession of stolen property."



Featured Image via SFPD

