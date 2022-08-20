Police arrest suspects after burglary, house fire

Aug. 19—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that they believe led to a fire which destroyed a home Wednesday afternoon on Anderson County Road 385.

After a family member of the victim caught them in action, Zachery Jarred Burris, 32, and Rita Alvarado Diaz, 39, both of Palestine, were arrested on the second degree felony charged of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony with a $20,000 bond.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Michael Defore reporting a burglary in progress at 1585 ACR 385.

Defore said he found a woman, Diaz, inside a black Honda four-door car, at his mother's home and a man, Burris, inside his mother's house removing her belongings. Defore said neither had permission to be on the property or in the house. Defore attempted to stop Burris and called 911, but he got into the car and the couple tried to drive away.

Defore said he ran to the entrance of the property and tried to close the gate to stop the couple and Diaz, who was driving the car, tried to hit him. The couple was able to leave the property and Defore said they were headed towards US-84 East.

Anderson County dispatchers issued a radio broadcast with the vehicle description.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Brent Taylor, accompanied by Sergeant Scott Prater, located the vehicle on US-84, traveling towards Palestine.

Taylor and Prater pulled the suspects over on US-84, near ACR 1137.

The troopers were joined at the scene by Sheriff Flores, Trooper Lynn Hubert and additional Sheriff's Office personnel. The suspects were arrested and transported to the Anderson County Jail.

While law enforcement was making the arrest, Defore called dispatchers to report smoke billowing from his mother's home. Deputy Joe Latham and Sheriff Flores responded to the home and found the house engulfed in flames.

Volunteer Fire Departments from 84-East, Neches, Slocum and Southside responded to the home. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to assist in the fire investigation.

Burris also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges may be added.