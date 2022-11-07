Police arrest suspects in fatal shootings at Dunkin Donuts, Augusta home

Two Richmond County men were arrested over the weekend in connection to two fatal shootings in Augusta.

Frederick Grace, 42, was arrested on Sunday in connection to the shooting of 17-year-old Ronald Lee Haugabook on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Number One Mobile Home Park on Deans Bridge Road.

Grace is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Julius Riddick Jr., 20, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 in connection to an Oct. 17 shooting at the Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins on Washington Road.

Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, died shortly after the shooting.

Riddick Jr. is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

John Lee Scarboro, 35, was also arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two charged in deadly shootings at Dunkin Donuts and Augusta residence