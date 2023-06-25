Police arrest suspects in two different robberies and assaults, minutes after one another

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was at the scene of two different robberies and assaults Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Augustine Road., about a person being robbed

When authorities arrived, they found that a woman had sustained injuries while being attacked.

The initial investigation revealed the suspect and the victim knew one another and they began to argue. The suspect then decided to rob the victim of her backpack.

Detectives currently have the suspect in custody and are continuing to investigate.

The second robbery happened at 3:45 p.m., in which a man reported to police that he had been robbed and stabbed in the leg near the 100 block of Lee Street.

The male was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

JSO’s initial investigation revealed the suspect and the victim in this incident also knew one another.

An argument took place and the suspect stabbed the victim and robbed him of a bag.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

