Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man at SLO County gas station allegedly carrying knife, stun gun

A “suspicious” man was arrested at a Paso Robles gas station Wednesday after he was found with a stun gun and a knife, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

At about 2 p.m., a citizen reported a “suspicious vehicle and person” lurking around the gas pumps at Golden Hill Mobil gas station on Golden Hill Road, police said in a news release.

Officers stopped the man, Santa Barbara County resident Carlos Davis, as he drove away from the gas station.

Davis, 38, held a concealed a fixed blade knife in his waistband and carried “ammunition, pepper spray, a stab-resistant vest, a stun gun and a replica Glock handgun” in his vehicle, the release said.

Police also found a black ski mask, duct tape and an emergency scanner set to the “police” channel in the vehicle.

Davis was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of carrying a dagger, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of tear gas and possession of a stun gun by a felon, according to the SLO County Jail booking log.

Davis’ bail was set at $20,000.

Police are investigating the incident.

Those with information can call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464, or share information anonymously at 805-549-7867.