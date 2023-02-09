Police arrest Tacoma man for making improvised explosives

Police in Tacoma arrested a man Wednesday who is accused of making and detonating improvised explosive devices at his home.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, the arrest started with community members alerting officers of explosions coming from near the man’s house. Detectives with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force began investigating.

A search warrant was granted for the man’s house and was served Wednesday, police said. Detectives recovered guns, items used to make explosives, explosive device components, and partially constructed explosives.

The 45-year-old man was booked into jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious placement of an explosive device, and violation of a license required to manufacture, purchase, sell, use, possess and transport explosive devices.