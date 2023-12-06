Police arrest teacher who allegedly exposed buttocks to Anderson Middle School students

A substitute teacher at Anderson Middle School is in custody after he allegedly exposed himself to students, according to Anderson police.

A vice principal at the school told officers two students came to her office before noon on Tuesday Dec. 5.

The students reported they could see their substitute teacher's "bare buttocks and that his pants were partially down," according to a report issued by the Anderson Police Department.

The vice principal told police she went to the classroom and found Stephen Canciani, 32, "with his pants and underwear down around his mid-thigh area. She told him he needed to leave the campus" and immediately escorted him off site. She then called the police, the report said.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for Canciani for indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child, after they spoke with his students, according to the report.

Canciani peacefully surrendered to Anderson police at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail.

Police suspect Canciani substituted at other Shasta County Schools, the police report said.

Investigators asked that anyone with information about the suspect call the Anderson Police Department through SHASCOM at 530-245-6526. Give the operator case number APD23-006035.

