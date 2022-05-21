Police arrest teen with fireworks following reports of explosions near Downtown Crossing

Boston Police responded to calls of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street and Arch Street, Friday evening. The calls came in just before 3:30.

Several people told officers they saw a group of teens “igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection” according to a release issued by Boston Police.

Officers heard another explosion in the area of Downtown Crossing while investigating the original call, according to the release.

“The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street,” according to officials.

While on Washington Street, a person let officers know they saw four teens “launch fireworks in the street before fleeing.” That person then told police the teens entered a nearby business, police say.

“The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy,” according to police.

Police say an unexploded firework was also located on the teen.

The 16-year-old will be arraigned at Boston Municipal Juvenile Court on charges related to the fireworks.

The three other juvenile suspects will be summonsed on the same charges.

Police say that the Boston Police Explosive Ordnance Unit was called in to collect the unexploded firework.





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW