Police arrest teen suspected in armed robbery at Nanakuli convenience store

Nov. 16—Honolulu police arrested a man in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in Nanakuli Sunday night.

The robbery occurred at Fast Stop on Farrington Highway at about 8 :15 p.m.

Police said two males entered the store when one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier while the other suspect grabbed cigarettes from a shelf.

The suspects then fled on foot with money and cigarettes taken from the store.

No injuries were reported.

About an hour later, police located one of the suspects, approximately 18 to 19 years old, and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

The other suspect remains at large.