Police arrest teen wanted in murder of Tacoma pot shop employee, string of robberies

A 15-year-old wanted by Tacoma police for a string of armed robberies and a killing that occurred last month during a cannabis shop robbery in the city’s Eastside neighborhood was arrested Monday by Seattle police.

Marshon Jones was arrested in Kent outside the Maleng Regional Justice Center, according to a news release from Tacoma Police Department. He and 16-year-old Montrell Hatfield — who has yet to be apprehended — were charged March 24 with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jones was transported to Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center and booked for investigation of first-degree murder.

The pair are suspected in at least 10 armed robberies at pot shops in Pierce and King counties. Police said Hatfield is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The deadly pot shop robbery occurred March 19 at a business in the 3200 block of Portland Avenue. Police responded just after 10 p.m. that night when dispatchers received calls regarding an armed robbery there.

When police arrived, they found an employee who had been shot and who was declared dead on the scene. The Pierce County medical examiner later identified the victim as 29-year-old Jordan Brown.