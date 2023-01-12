Lubbock police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to Wednesday night's shooting in central Lubbock that left another 15-year-old boy dead.

According to a news release, officers were called out to the 4300 block of Canton Avenue at 6:24 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived to find Noah Rodriguez with a gunshot wound.

Officers performed life-saving measures however, according to LPD, Rodriguez was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Investigators believe Rodriguez and other juveniles were handling the firearm when it was fired and struck Rodriguez.

Other circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately clear as the case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police arrest teenage suspect in deadly shooting in central Lubbock