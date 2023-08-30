Police arrest teenager in connection to deadly football game shooting

Aug. 30—CHOCTAW — The arrest warrant, which detailed the information regarding the deadly shooting at the season-opening football game between Choctaw and Del-City, was sealed on Wednesday, but police have made an arrest.

Police arrested a juvenile, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said. Johnson told reporters the name of the minor involved wouldn't be released due to his age.

"An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest yesterday evening, and law enforcement executed that arrest. warrant," Johnson said. "The arrest was made without incident."

Limited information was given into the case, which is still under investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The Choctaw Police Department told the Norman Transcript the police report isn't available because it is under investigation, and they wouldn't release it since it involves a minor.

The Oklahoma County Court Clerk Rick Warren stated the documents were available, but a judge ordered them to be sealed.

However, Jamison Keefover, a reporter with Fox 25, was able to obtain the documents before them being sealed. She posted an update on the case via Twitter and said the juvenile is being charged with second-degree murder.

Keefover stated the documents alleged the suspect approached the victim closely while firing the gun.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the Del City officer who fired their weapon, critically injuring the 42-year-old man after shooting him in the chest.

This story will be updated when more information is available.