Police arrest teenager in connection to fatal strip mall shooting in north Phoenix

Phoenix police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of a shooting on Saturday at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman injured.

The unidentified teenager will be booked on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder, police said in a news release on Monday.

When officers responded to the shooting on Saturday they found Miguel Rosas, 18, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Rosas was pronounced dead on scene.

Inside one of the businesses, officers also found a woman who was shot. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Preliminary information suggests there was an exchange of gunfire between a few individuals in the strip parking lot. Police said they believe Rosas was an intended target and the woman wasn't involved.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest teen in connection to fatal strip mall shooting