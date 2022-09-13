Police arrest teenager in connection to fatal strip mall shooting in north Phoenix

Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Phoenix PD vehicle.
Phoenix PD vehicle.

Phoenix police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of a shooting on Saturday at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman injured.

The unidentified teenager will be booked on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder, police said in a news release on Monday.

When officers responded to the shooting on Saturday they found Miguel Rosas, 18, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Rosas was pronounced dead on scene.

Inside one of the businesses, officers also found a woman who was shot. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Preliminary information suggests there was an exchange of gunfire between a few individuals in the strip parking lot. Police said they believe Rosas was an intended target and the woman wasn't involved.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today. 

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest teen in connection to fatal strip mall shooting

Recommended Stories

  • Fans injured during railing collapse last season are suing the Commanders, others

    The incident occurred on Jan. 2 after the Eagles defeated Washington, 20-16.

  • Dolphins parking lot fire damages 'several vehicles,' Miami Dade Fire Rescue investigating cause

    Hard Rock Stadium was not in danger and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

  • Cardinals Game Day Kickoff at State Farm Stadium

    Fans tailgate at State Farm Stadium before the Cardinals take on the Kansas City Chiefs

  • Grill left under car blamed for fire destroying 11 vehicles outside Miami Dolphins game

    Nearly a dozen vehicles went up in flames in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium during a Miami Dolphins game this weekend.

  • ‘No One Is Above the Law’: Hillary Clinton on Trump’s Legal Woes

    "If the evidence proves or seems to show that there are charges that should be leveled, then I think the rule of law should apply to anyone"

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA

    Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.

  • Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

    Under threat of violence, the dealer forced the woman to perform oral sex on him — twice — in an attack so brazen he paused at one point to conduct a separate drug deal, according to interviews and confidential law enforcement records obtained by The Associated Press. Records show it wasn’t until the woman left the area on her own and contacted her handlers that deputies searched the single-family home and arrested Antonio D. Jones, 48, on charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and distribution of meth after recovering 5 grams of the substance in the sting.

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • DNA Found During Memphis Jogger's Murder Investigation Links Suspect To 2021 Kidnapping And Rape, Authorities Say

    The man suspected of abducting and murdering a Memphis jogger is now accused of a 2021 kidnapping and rape. Cleotha Abston, referred to as Cleotha Henderson in some legal documents, has been indicted for a kidnapping and rape that occurred less than a year ago, according to redacted court records obtained by Fox News. The alleged incident, which took place in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Sept. 21, 2021, is the latest charge for the man accused of murdering schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza "

  • Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

    Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

  • 'Cruel prank' at high school causes mass panic and culprits should be expelled, police say

    A “cruel prank” at a high school in Florida that created a panic in the cafeteria just a day after threatening graffiti was discovered in a bathroom stall has led authorities to press charges against the “pranksters” and recommend expulsion for all involved. The troubling incident began last Thursday at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, when the Daytona Beach Police Department were made aware of a specific threat that had been written on one of the bathroom stalls in the school which caused them to start an investigation. “The school and DBPD reviewed video and identified two students that had entered into the bathroom when the graffiti was discovered,” the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement released on social media.

  • ‘No Peace In Sight’: Family ‘Heartbroken’ Over Man’s Plea Deal In Brother, Pregnant Wife’s Slaying

    The family of a South Dakota man who murdered his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law with a baseball bat and a machete are blasting the plea deal prosecutors struck with him. Brent Hanson is pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 slaying of his brother Clyde Hanson, his sibling’s wife, Jessica Hanson, and her unborn baby, according to the Daily Beast. The plea deal will spare Hanson the death penalty. Clyde Hanson and Jessica Hanson’s family have since spoken out,

  • No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial

    The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Juan Merchan warned against delaying tactics, even as a Trump Organization lawyer said the decision by longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty changed how the defense will present its case. Prosecutors charged Trump's company and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheming to defraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off-the-books" perks to senior executives.

  • Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

    The children, who were 7 years old, 4 years old and 3 months old, were found in critical condition on a Coney Island beach, police said.

  • 17-year-old is shot in the head as she walks her dog, Pennsylvania cops say

    The 17-year-old and a friend had been followed after they left a convenience store, police said.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness says Parkland school shooter has IQ of 83

    Nikolas Cruz trial live updates: An expert on fetal alcohol syndrome was the first witness to testify Monday as the trial resumed after a week recess.

  • Dead Oklahoma inmate was suing over 'Baby Shark' claim

    An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his jail cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured by jail employees who forced them to repeatedly listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark" for hours. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning, Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said in a news release. Basco's death is the 14th this year at the jail, which has faced criticism over inmate deaths, escapes and other incidents.