Police arrest teens after high-speed pursuit

Mar. 8—PERU — Three South Bend teenagers were arrested Monday after police say they stole a vehicle and then led authorities on a high-speed pursuit along U.S. 31 in Miami County.

According to an Indiana State Police media release, the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit was 15 years old.

It all began around 6 p.m. Monday, when an off-duty ISP trooper reported a Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1400 South, the release stated.

The Jeep was going approximately 115 miles per hour in a posted 60 mile per hour zone at the time, according to the release, causing police to initiate a traffic stop.

A pursuit began after the Jeep allegedly failed to stop, and police say that pursuit eventually ended after the Jeep crashed into a ditch on U.S. 31 near Eel River Road.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, per the release.

After the crash, two of the Jeep's occupants, 19-year-old Tavonta Lawrence and a 16-year-old female passenger, then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police indicated in the release.

The female was taken into custody immediately, while Lawrence was found a short time later in a nearby wood line, the release notes.

They are both facing a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.

The 15-year-old male driver is facing preliminary charges of {span}auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, aggressive driving and operating a vehicle without ever having received a driver's license.{/span}

ISP was assisted in the pursuit and at the scene by the Miami County Sheriff's Office.