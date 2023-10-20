Police arrest third 17-year-old male youth in Topeka gunshot homicide committed last week

Topeka police said they arrested a third 17-year-old male youth Thursday in connection with last week's southeast Topeka robbery and gunshot death of Victor Carlton, 17, of Topeka.

The name of that youth and two other 17-year-old males, arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday, aren't being made public.

The three were detained in the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with one count each of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, police said.

Kansas law defines first-degree murder in the commission of a felony as being homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony.

When and where was Victor Carlton killed?

Topeka police were called at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 10 to the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found Carlton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

Carlton was pronounced deceased at the scene, she said.

Carlton was a student at Topeka Virtual School, Topeka USD 501 said in a statement released last week.

