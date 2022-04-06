Police arrest third person in connection with Sacramento shooting that killed six and wounded 12

Police have arrested a third person in connection with the Sacramento mass shooting that left 6 people dead and another 12 wounded.

Authorities say that Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested on firearms charges, but not with any crimes directly linked to the killings. Police say that Mr Dawson was seen carrying a gun after the shooting but say it was not used in the attack.

He was taken into custody on Monday and released on bail on Tuesday, officials say.

The arrest came after Smiley Martin, 27, the brotherof the first suspect arrested, was taken into custody while in hospital with serious injuries suffered in the violence in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Martin faces multiple charges, including possession of a machine gun and officials say he will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.

Mr Martin’s brother, Dandrae Martin, 26, appeared in court on Tuesday on assault and firearms charges . Police arrested him on Monday as a “related suspect” and he is being held in jail without bail.

No-one has yet been charged with homicide in relation to the killings.

The shocking violence unfolded at around 2am on Sunday as bars and clubs were closing and people filled the streets of the downtown area near the state’s Capitol.

Sacramento County’s coroner has identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

Police Chief Kathy Lester says that investigators have established that more than 100 shots were fired by the gunmen, and that three buildings and three cars were struck by bullets during the mayhem.

Officials say that of the 12 injured people, five victims remain in the hospital with four reportedly in critical condition.