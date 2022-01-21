Police arrest third suspect accused of fatally shooting Portsmouth teenager near high school

Portsmouth police arrested the three suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon near Manor High School.

The teenager was shot before 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cherokee Road, police said. The incident was near the school but not on campus, and classes had been dismissed prior to the shooting, police said. Portsmouth Public Schools dismiss at 2:10 p.m.

Authorities were alerted of the shooting when the victim arrived at a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, according to police.

The Portsmouth Police Department has not publicly identified the teenage boy who was killed. However, the Manor High School football coach confirmed that Amarion Collins — a Manor student and standout on the Portsmouth school’s football and basketball teams — was the victim.

“There was never a time where I did not see him smiling or bringing light to someone else’s life,” Janare Davis, student representative to the Portsmouth school board, said of Collins during a Thursday school board meeting. “He was deeply loved throughout the city and will be greatly missed.”

Melvon D. Parker, 19; Kwendale Glenn, 18; and a juvenile male are each charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and carrying a firearm on school property. A police spokesperson declined to confirm whether the suspects are students at Manor.

Police arrested Glenn and the juvenile male Thursday, according to the release. Parker was arrested Friday.

Thursday classes were conducted asynchronously due to the shooting, Manor’s principal, Timothy Johnson, wrote in a message to parents Wednesday night.

“Thank you for your understanding and for your continued support of Manor High School,” Johnson said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call 757-393-8536 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

