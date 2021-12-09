Police arrest third suspect from recent armed robbery

Dec. 9—An Indianapolis man, the third suspect from an armed robbery that occurred last month on the city's west side, has now been arrested for his alleged role in the incident.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Edwin Sims, 29, was arrested Wednesday near the intersection of 16th Street and Arlington Avenue in Indianapolis, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Sims was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, and police say he also had outstanding unrelated warrants from Marion and Hendricks counties.

Along with Sims, police also arrested Indianapolis residents Keith Martin, 41, and James Alexander III, 34, who are each facing a Level 3 felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery for their alleged roles in the incident.

The man then reportedly fled the scene, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Sims, Martin and Alexander III are being held at the Howard County Jail, and anyone with any further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7322 or brood@cityofkokomo.org.

You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

