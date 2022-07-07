Police arrest three Desert Hot Springs residents in fatal 2021 shootings

Desert Hot Springs police have arrested three Desert Hot Springs residents in connection with fatal shootings that occurred last year — two for a homicide in May 2021 and one for a killing in December 2021.

Police responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 12-600 block of Cactus Drive, near Veterans Park and Miracle Springs Resort & Spa, around 12:30 a.m. on May 28, 2021, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department said in a press release.

Officers found Fernando Delgado Cardenas, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Cardenas was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police also identified two other people that had nearly been hit by the gunfire, police said.

Detectives arrested Desert Hot Springs residents Casey Gillespie, 20, on June 16 and Isaac Garcia, 18, on June 28, in connection with Cardenas' killing.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Gillespie and Garcia that include murder, two counts of attempted murder, and "an added special circumstance of murder committed by a criminal street gang member," police said.

Police did not identify what gang Gillespie and Garcia are allegedly affiliated with. Both remain in custody without bail.

On Dec. 8, 2021, police responded to a call regarding gunshots in the 66-700 block of Ironwood Drive, near the Jiffy Lube on Palm Drive, around 8 p.m., police said.

Officers found Evan Rivas, 28, suffering from gunshot wounds. Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives arrested and booked Jorge Valdez, 19, of Desert Hot Springs, on May 31 in connection with Rivas' slaying, police said. Police said he is facing charges that include murder and "an added special circumstance of murder in the commission of a robbery."

Police did not specify what Rivas may have stolen. He is in custody without bail.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Hot Springs police arrest three residents in fatal shootings