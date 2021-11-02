Police arrest three individuals for violations during Halloween home visits

Nov. 1—The Janesville Police department arrested three men during a series of home visits to sex offenders on Halloween.

On Sunday from 4:30 p.m. and ending 8:30 p.m., police conducted 75 visits to registered sex offenders on probation. The purpose of the visits was to verify compliance with conditions of their registration status, as well as any related rules set during trick-or-treat hours.

The following individuals were arrested:

Tyler Dix, 27, of 517 S. Jackson St, Janesville, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., on charges of violating conditions of of his sex offender status.

Kevin Lewis, 45, of 1526 Kensington St., Janesville, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., on charges of violating conditions of of his sex offender status.

Antorn Roby Sr., 44, of 720 Hawthorne Ave., Janesville, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., on charges of violating conditions of of his sex offender status.