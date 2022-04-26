Police arrest three juveniles, one adult for bathroom vandalism

Apr. 26—Police arrested a 13-year old, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, and 18-year old Kaelib Rhodenbaugh for allegedly vandalizing the men and women's bathrooms at Riverside Park this weekend.

Detective Brad Miller from the Logansport Police Department said the crime was reported around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Both bathrooms were heavily damaged, and Miller said every sink, stall, and toilet was smashed.

"It was damaged beyond a simple repair," he said. "It's got to be completely replaced before the restrooms are functional again."

According to a press release from the Logansport Police Department, police received information that the three juveniles and one adult were involved in the destruction on Monday.

Rhodenbaugh and the juveniles are each being charged with a Level 6 felony for criminal mischief. They are also facing Level 6 felonies for residential entry related to another incident that occurred at the 1200 block of North St on the same night that the bathrooms were vandalized.

Additionally, Rhodenbaugh, the 14-year-old, and the 15-year-old were also arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor illegal consumption for the incident at the 1200 block of North St.

The LPD release said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. It urged anyone with additional information to call Detective Chris Rozzi at 574-725-2821.

The Pharos-Tribune was unable to reach the Logansport Parks and Recreation Department for comment, but a post on the department's Facebook page urged residents to move on from the incident and stated that the department will repair the bathrooms and "continue to make Riverside Park the best it can be."