Police arrest three men as suspects in Merced Mall smash-and-grab robbery

Three men from the Bay Area have been arrested for allegedly participating in a Feb. 8 smash-and-grab robbery at a Merced Mall jewelry store.

Andrew Maravilla- Lopez, 20, of Hayward, Maurice Sweet, 19, of Pittsburg and Michael Earle, 18, of Menlo Park are being held on suspicion of conspiracy, vandalism and robbery at the Santa Clara County Jail, Merced police said in a news release.

The trio were among up to 15 people who entered the store with hammers and smashed glass cases, stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry.

Merced police said they worked closely with the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit while they concluded a long-term, multi-jurisdictional investigation involving a “prolific robbery crew who targeted jewelry stores mostly located throughout the Bay Area,” the release said.

More will be posted shortly.