Police arrest three, recover firearms in Spokane Valley search warrant service

Nov. 9—Authorities netted three arrests Tuesday at a Spokane Valley residence where SWAT and hostage negotiators were called.

Jonathan Martinez, 24, was arrested for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle outside the residence on the 600 block of North University Road, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Police located a rifle in the stolen car.

Inside the home, Katie Torrez, 30, was allegedly armed with a handgun and had an outstanding warrant for vehicle theft, police said. She initially refused to leave the house but was eventually arrested without incident, officers said.

Police said Ezra Jensen, 37, was also arrested during the search warrant execution for an outstanding warrant for a community custody violation stemming from a murder conviction.

Three additional firearms, including one that was reported stolen, were recovered during the search of the residence, officers said. Torrez nor Jensen are lawfully able to possess firearms due to their criminal history.

North University Road was closed for about an hour.