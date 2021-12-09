Police arrest three for spate of storage break-ins

Dec. 9—Glynn County police patrol officers wondered why miscellaneous personal property was lying around outside at 2 a.m. Tuesday instead of inside a storage unit at Storage By the Sea, 326 Sylvan Blvd., St. Simons Island.

They did not have to wonder for long. The alleged culprit made a run for it when officers subsequently entered the facility on foot and called out a police warning into the dark.

Police quickly nabbed the man as he allegedly ran from the premises off Frederica Road.

In the subsequent investigation, police arrested the man and two other men while recovering more than 100 items of stolen property, according to a police report.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say they recovered property from a spate of break-ins at more than half a dozen self-storage facilities throughout Glynn County.

Police arrested Richard Albert Wolfe, 35, and charged him with four counts of second degree burglary, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of drugs.

Police also arrested Cameron Allen McDonald and Brevin Anthony Barrios and charged both 25-year-old men with three counts each of third degree burglary.

All three men were being held without bond and remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

After apprehending Wolfe on the scene, officers reviewed the security surveillance video at Storage By the Sea.

With the recovered stolen property, investigators said they have linked the three men to several recent break-ins at area storage companies.

Police investigators worked throughout the day and into the night Tuesday.

They allege the men are responsible for thefts at Altama Storage on the Scranton Connector, the Storage Shed on Cate Road, Coastal Mini-Storage on Community Road, Interstate Self-Storage on Commercial Drive, the Space Place on U.S. 17, Exit 29 Mini-Storage on Southport Parkway and an another storage facility on Coral Park Drive.

Police are seeking to return the stolen property to its rightful owners.

Anyone with information can call Glynn County police investigator Heather Savage at 912-554-7559, the department's criminal investigation office line at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.

"Any information that can assist with victim identification as well as property ownership would be greatly appreciated," police said in a statement issued Wednesday.