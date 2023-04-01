Police arrest three students in connection with Baker County High School fight

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of three 17-year-old students in connection with a violent classroom brawl that took place earlier this week at Baker County High School.

According to a police report released by the BCSO, the incident occurred on March 31st, when two individuals brutally attacked an eleventh-grade student in a classroom at the school. The altercation was recorded on a cell phone video that was later reviewed by deputies and detectives.

The video reportedly showed the two attackers viciously assaulting the student while numerous other students, who did not belong in the class, entered the room to encourage and record the brawl. After the fight spilled into the hallway, one student threw a bottle at a teacher attempting to instruct all students to return to their respective classrooms.

As a result of the investigation, BCSO arrested two of the attackers for felony battery and interference with a school function. The third 17-year-old student was arrested for battery against a school official for hitting the teacher with a bottle.

In addition to the arrests, detectives will be forwarding charges to the State Attorney’s Office against seven other students for interference with a school function.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden, Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson, and the administration of the Baker County School District released a joint statement, stating that violence of any kind, especially of this nature, will not be tolerated on any school property.

The statement continued, “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will take swift and appropriate action to ensure that our schools remain a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

The BCSO is urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and contact their offices immediately.

