Police arrest three suspects on intent to distribute pounds of drugs in Thurston County

Police arrested three men on Nov. 8 on charges of unlawful possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs while armed, according to police.

The Thurston County Narcotics Taskforce was assisted by the FBI, DEA and several other departments in the arrest that occurred at a rest stop known as the Scatter Creek rest stop off I-5 Northbound in Thurston County.

Leading to the arrest, officers made contact with the three subjects while they were sitting idle in a rental car at the rest stop. Two of the three men had outstanding warrants against them, and while they were being taken into custody, officers observed an open gym bag filled with drugs and cash sitting in plain view.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, and police found 5.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.7 pounds of cocaine, 9.8 pounds of fentanyl and 2.3 pounds of heroin. Police also found three fully loaded firearms, one of which was stolen, three soft body armor vests and $90,000 in U.S. currency.

Police said the street value of the illegal drugs is valued at $1.2 million.

All three suspects were booked into Thurston County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.