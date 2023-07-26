Police say arrest of Trenton man in Bensalem led to seizing 30 pounds of marijuana

A Trenton man was arrested in Bensalem July 18 following a two-month investigation into alleged narcotic distribution.

Bensalem officers stopped Akeem Smith, 33, in his car and found about 25 grams of crack cocaine, six grams of powder cocaine, and $5,485 in cash, officials said in a news release.

Following the vehicle search, officers reportedly seized approximately 30 pounds of marijuana, 80 decks of heroin, a handgun, $8,375 in cash and assorted drug paraphernalia from his home.

The investigation leading to Smith’s arrest was conducted by Mercer County Narcotics Task Force. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hamilton, Trenton and Bensalem police assisted.

The drugs had a street value of around $63,900 according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

He was charged in Bensalem with narcotic offenses, and weapons and narcotic offenses in Trenton.

The charges against Smith are allegations; he has not been convicted of any crimes related to this case.

