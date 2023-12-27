Police Arrest Two 18-Year-Olds for Unlawful Sex Acts | Dec. 27, 2023 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
Two 18-year-old men from Tennessee were arrested for traveling across state lines to engage in unlawful sexual acts with a 13-year-old.
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
The S&P 500 closed in on a record high Wednesday amid a low volume week of trading during the holidays.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
JAC Motors, a Volkswagen-backed Chinese automaker, unveiled the first mass-produced EV with a sodium-ion battery through its new Yiwei brand. Although sodium-ion battery tech has a lower density than lithium-ion, its lower costs, simpler and more abundant supplies and superior cold-weather performance could help accelerate mass EV adoption.
Time to say goodbye to your dull blades and ring in the new year with a snazzy new set. Yum-o!
"My new favorite lounging set," declared one happy Amazon shopper.
On Wednesday, an appeals court paused a ban issued by the International Trade Commission on the sale of Apple Watches in the United States.
Who are the players we should be targeting in deals? Who should we send out? We break down your options here, led by a disappointing Devils forward.
The Michigan Supreme Court rules that state election law does not prohibit former President Donald Trump from being included on primary ballots there, but the court also makes clear that he could still be excluded from general election ballots.
A review of Green Chef meal delivery service.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
Treat your living space to a makeover for the new year with these fab furniture finds.
Rumors of a refreshed Tesla Model Y have been percolating for months, but electric vehicle buyers may finally have that option later next year.
There are six teams vying for the last AFC wild-card spot.
This was supposed to be the year that investment banking bounced back. Instead, it was the worst in a decade.
Act fast: There are only 3 more days to save up to 50% off with free shipping.
Over 6,700 Amazon shoppers are fans of the retinol and hyaluronic acid formula, too.
How to handle late bedtimes (or early countdowns), sparkler safety and more.