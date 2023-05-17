Police arrest two after allegedly stealing from tornado-damaged house in Shawnee

SHAWNEE — Authorities in Shawnee arrested two people in connection with stolen property from an area struck by tornadoes in late April.

At about 7:30 p.m. on April 25, officers with the Shawnee Police Department spotted two people walking in a wooded area on the east side of Optimus Park. According to the police report, the two were pulling a wagon of what appeared to be Romex wire, which is common in residential buildings.

Houses in the area had been damaged by a tornado on April 19, and the officers wrote that the circumstances "seemed suspicious" so they stopped the pair. Police noted they were also in possession of two backpacks, two bicycles and a bicycle pump.

The two identified themselves as David Teater, 43, and Kelli Watson, 37. Teater told police he and Watson had taken the Romex wire out of a breaker panel from a pile of debris, and that the driver of a vehicle passing by earlier had told them they could take the copper. According to the police report, Teater said he intended to sell it to a friend.

But police contacted the homeowner, who told them neither Teater nor Watson had permission to take the wire out of the breaker panel. She also identified one of the backpacks and the bicycle pump as her son's and said that other items were missing from her home.

Police arrested Teater and Watson and booked them into the Pottawatomie County jail on felony charges of second-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges of concealing stolen property. Teater faces multiple additional charges related to other warrants.

