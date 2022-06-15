Police arrest two; burglary suspect caught while officers searched for armed carjackers

Seattle police said they arrested two people, one for an armed carjacking and another for a burglary in the Rainier Vista neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called at 3 p.m. for a report of an armed carjacking in the Chinatown-International District in the area of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Victims of the carjacking told police that four men walked up to their parked car and two of them demanded their keys and wallets while threatening them with guns.

The suspects then took the car, according to an SPD Blotter post.

Police began searching for the car and spotted it in the 3000 block of South Estelle Street. However, the suspects abandoned the car and ran when they saw officers, law enforcement said.

Police said they arrested one man whom they chased through a P-Patch and a neighborhood. He reportedly was carrying a stolen gun in his pocket.

During the search for the remaining three carjackers, police said they got a call about someone breaking into a home several blocks south of the stolen car.

Officers went to that scene and were expecting the burglar to be a carjacking suspect, but instead arrested a man who was not connected to the carjacking.

The carjacking suspect and the burglary suspect were both booked into the King County Jail.

Police are still searching for the remaining three carjacking suspects.



