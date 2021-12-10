Police arrest two, discover guns, crack cocaine in SWAT raid

Dec. 10—A Manchester man faces drug-trafficking charges following a Manchester police SWAT raid on his Valley Street apartment on Thursday, police said.

John Keeley, 40, is charged with drug sales, drug possession and outstanding warrants involving theft and nonpayment of child support.

Police said they confiscated two guns and crack cocaine during the raid at 1011 Valley St., Apt. 2.

Also arrested was Nichole Pelletier, 36, who was at the home at the time and charged with four counts of drug possession.

Police said the raid followed an investigation by the Special Enforcement Division that started after receiving a number of complaints about the high volume of foot and vehicle traffic at the address.